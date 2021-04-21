AuburnSports - Greenhill: ‘More of a we than a me’

“I kinda had that idea and I was all for it,” Greenhill said. “I hope the young ones see that it’s more of a we than a me. It’s about the team. It’s about being a leader and showing that anything’s possible.”

Auburn’s closer for the previous three seasons, who returned in 2021 for an opportunity to be a weekend starter, was going to be asked to return to a bullpen that’s struggled mightily to close out games.

AUBURN | Cody Greenhill knew exactly what was coming as soon as Tim Hudson texted and asked for him to stop by the coaches’ office.

It’s the exact response Butch Thompson and his staff were expecting.

“He’s like talking to a man man,” Thompson said. “It’s like, ‘Cody this is what I’m going to do and this is why I’m going to do it,’ and he’s, ‘Yes sir,’ and just looks you dead in the eye. Just the selflessness of a ballplayer that’s a great competitor and willing to do anything for his team.

“I appreciate him, his willingness to do that to give us the shot in the arm that we need right now … it’s a testament to Cody Greenhill and who he is.”

The move had an immediate impact as Greenhill picked up the the save in Tuesday night’s 6-4 win over Samford with a perfect ninth inning of work. His 20th career save tied him with Gregg Olson and Colter Bean for fourth all-time in program history.

It was the Tigers’ fourth save of the season. To put that in perspective, AU had three saves in its first 32 games and one in Greenhill’s first game back in the closer role.

The decision to make the move wasn’t as easy as it sounds. Greenhill had become AU’s most consistent starter with a 3-0 record and 2.51 ERA. But with AU’s 2-8 record in one-run SEC games, something needed to be done for a bullpen that had blown five save opportunities.

“Why the heck did you not do that sooner as I look in the mirror, but he was throwing the best of anybody on our pitching staff and I just think the innings started catching up to him the last two starts,” Thompson said.

Greenhill missed a start with injured foot earlier this season and it’s continued to bother him as he got deeper into games as a starter. The shorter stints he’ll be asked to do as a closer should be a benefit. He’s hoping his arm will bounce back faster on weekends too. In his previous years as a closer, his velocity would often dip during a second weekend appearance.

“I want to be able to bounce back and throw two games a weekend,” Greenhill said. “I told Coach Thompson I’m ready to start winning games too.”

Auburn is just 2-13 through the first half of conference play and needs a sharp turnaround to have a chance to compete in the postseason.

“We’ve played the better half of the teams the first half and had opportunities to beat them and should have beat them,” Greenhill said. “Coach Bruce Pearl came and talked to us today … it’s up to us what our destiny’s gonna be. I believe that talk and tonight and tomorrow will catapult us into how we’re fixing to start playing.”

Auburn hosts Jacksonville State Wednesday night at 6 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+. The Tigers host No. 15 Florida for a three-game series this weekend. Jack Owen is expected to start Friday’s game and Richard Fitts Saturday.