Green: 'We feel good about where we're at'

After Auburn's first loss in over two months you won't find anybody within the program panicking after the loss. There aren't any alarms going off.

Auburn's 19-game winning streak came to an end on Tuesday night in Fayetteville. Despite a "warrior" performance from Walker Kessler and a couple of heroic late shots from Jabari Smith, Auburn dropped to Arkansas by a score of 80-76.

"Before BP got in there, we were just telling each other, we went out there, we played hard," Wendell Green Jr. said about the locker room after the game. "It's not much really to say. We're trying not to let guys beat themselves up because that's what a lot of guys do. I know myself personally. We tried not to beat ourselves up, so stay together and move forward to the next game."

Prior to Tuesday's loss, Auburn last and only loss on the season was in a double-overtime game against UConn on Nov. 24th.

Now, the Tigers will look to turn the loss against Arkansas into motivation moving forward.

“It’s great, you know? Kind of forgot what it feels like to lose," Green said. "Ain't lost in 20 games I think. Something like that. But it’s great. We need this. We’re going to stay together. We feel great about where we're at. We're in control of the rest of the regular season. 10-1 right now, but we've just got to come back Saturday and get straight to it."

With the loss to Arkansas, the SEC standings and the race for the SEC regular season title tightens up. Kentucky is one game back of Auburn, with Arkansas two games back and Tennessee two and a half games back.

Auburn's next opponent is a reeling Texas A&M at home, who has lost seven-straight in league play.

"And I feel like right now we're not really — we're staying together," Green said. "It's one loss. 22-2. We feel good about where we're at and just know what we've got to work on to get better."

Saturday's game is set for 11 a.m. CT inside Auburn Arena. The game is on ESPN and will be proceeded by College GameDay.