"I just wanted to come back and show how I play," Green said. "That's how I play out there."

The Auburn guard hit a three-pointer from the top of the key while getting fouled to give Auburn a 4-0 lead, and the No. 22 Tigers never looked back, building the lead to as many as 15 in the second half in a 72-59 victory over No. 13 Arkansas. Green finished with a team-high 19 points, along with five assists, three steals and three rebounds.

AUBURN | From the very beginning of Saturday's game, you could tell Wendell Green was putting his performance against Georgia in the past.

It was a stark contrast from Wednesday night in Auburn's upset loss to Georgia in Athens. Benched during the last part of the game, Green put up just seven points with four turnovers in 26 minutes. His coach, who was far from pleased with the Tigers' guard play against the Bulldogs, was happy to see Green bounce back.

"Wendell's tough, he's undersized, he's stubborn, and he's confident," Bruce Pearl said.

After scoring 12 points in the first half on 4-of-6 shooting, including 2-of-3 from behind the arc and the free-throw line, Green turned into a facilitator, dishing out four assists in the second half. His one field goal in the final 20 minutes – down low in the lane, going up with his right hand for the off-balance shot – gave the Tigers a 12-point lead with 2:11 to go, sealing the deal over the Razorbacks.

Green was also clutch from the charity stripe down the stretch, making three at the line in the final minute. Pearl argued that his guard should be shooting free throws a lot more, considering how often he goes inside.

"He takes a lot of contact, and fortunately, he got to the line some, but I think what happens is Wendell gets in there, and they (referees) think, like, 'What are you doing in there, little guy?' and they let the big guys just bounce him around, and they foul him," Pearl said. "A lot of times, they don't call it."

It was Green's best performance since injuring his foot late in the 72-64 victory over Georgia State on Dec. 14. The guard said he finally felt like himself again on Saturday.

"Haven't been like that since, you know, I hurt my foot, but I really wanted to come back," Green said. "I'm healthy. I feel good. And it just felt good to see that first shot go down."