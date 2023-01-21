As Auburn’s big lead, once at 26 points in the second half, dwindled to 10, the Tigers needed an answer. Wendell Green and Johni Broome were there to handle it.

The guard and center combined for 43 points, including a team-high 27 by Broome, as No. 16 Auburn pulled away from South Carolina in an 81-66 victory in Columbia on Saturday.

"It was a good response," Bruce Pearl said. "Wendell had a lot to do with it."

In the span of two minutes and 10 seconds, Green and Broome scored eight points, with the center scoring six straight to stretch the lead back to 20. Both finished with double-doubles, with Green contributing 16 points and 12 assists and Broome coming down with 11 rebounds. It is Broome’s fifth double-double in seven SEC games.