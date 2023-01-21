Green, Broome lead way over USC
As Auburn’s big lead, once at 26 points in the second half, dwindled to 10, the Tigers needed an answer. Wendell Green and Johni Broome were there to handle it.
The guard and center combined for 43 points, including a team-high 27 by Broome, as No. 16 Auburn pulled away from South Carolina in an 81-66 victory in Columbia on Saturday.
"It was a good response," Bruce Pearl said. "Wendell had a lot to do with it."
In the span of two minutes and 10 seconds, Green and Broome scored eight points, with the center scoring six straight to stretch the lead back to 20. Both finished with double-doubles, with Green contributing 16 points and 12 assists and Broome coming down with 11 rebounds. It is Broome’s fifth double-double in seven SEC games.
"I've had a couple of rough games, so it was good to get going early," Broome said. "Coach had some really good play calls."
The Tigers used a 15-4 run in the final 4:44 of the first half to stretch the lead from six to a comfortable 17 going into the intermission, many thanks to Johni Broome, who finished the first 20 minutes with 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting, many of his baskets on dunks thanks to assists from Green.
Jaylin Williams added 12 points for the Tigers, while Allen Flanigan finished with eight points and 10 rebounds. South Carolina star freshman GG Jackson put up 30 points and eight boards.
"The play of Allen Flanigan will go tremendously unnoticed," Pearl said. "Al was once again our best defensive rebounder. Al was once again our best defender."
Auburn (16-3, 6-1) returns to Neville Arena on Wednesday to host Texas A&M at 8 p.m. CT. The game airs on ESPN2.