Neal McCready (RebelGrove.com) and Jay G. Tate (AuburnSports.com) join Gabriel "Gabe" DeArmond from PowerMizzou.com to discuss sundry topics including:

• What is the South's worst airport? Gabe hates Orlando.

• LOL at political reporters who think they've accomplished something novel by working late during election night.

• Jay embarrassed himself in front of Andy Kennedy on Tuesday night.

• Don't hold grudges — or revelations gleaned from Jay's brother-in-law.

• Neal wonders if Hugh Freeze will find work in the SEC for 2019.

• An Alabama fan has died after taking a savage beating from some LSU fans. This is not good.

• Neal realizes that he wears pullovers quite often, which may or may not be a problem.

• Gabe says he's given up trying to be handsome for his wife.

• The guys take a look at the SEC weekend schedule, which somehow includes a bizarre sidebar from Jay about beauty sleep.

