Neal McCready (RebelGrove.com) and Jay G. Tate (AuburnSports.com) join Gabriel "Gabe" DeArmond from PowerMizzou.com to discuss sundry topics including:

• Neal and Jay offer first-person accounts of ghost/supernatural stories while Gabe debunks everything in real time.

• Neal thinks Gabe needs to watch "Ghost," a film from 1990 that features two actors Gabe considers attractive — Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze.

• Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy doesn't give a rat's ass about Twitter. Do you?

• UK's win at Mizzou was the result of a conference conspiracy, right?

• Jay wrote a pretty tough column about Gus Malzahn's future, which leads Neal to examine how journalism is changing.

• Why are so many seats available at stadia these days?

• Do writers even need to attend games anymore? What really matters from a journalist's/reporter's perspective?

• How long-term writers of a specific team differ from fans.

• The guys take a look at the SEC weekend schedule.

The Greatest Pod in The South is presented by Cathead Distillery, makers of popular vodkas, Bristow Gin and Hoodoo Chicory Liqueur. Check them out at www.catheaddistillery.com or on Twitter at @CATHEADVodka.