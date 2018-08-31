Neal McCready (RebelGrove.com) and Jay G. Tate (AuburnSports.com) are joined by Gabriel "Gabe" DeArmond from PowerMizzou.com to talk about sundry topics including:

* How we met our wives — and why Jay's wife is trending upward.

* Neal thinks his fake Peloton friends are real.

* Gabe attended a social outing. Isn't that great?

* Zach Smith from Ohio State actually made himself look worse Wednesday.

* Which teams (aside from the teams we cover) do we follow during the football season?

* Gabe thinks Texas A&M is just a tad overrated. OK — a lot overrated.

* How good can Missouri be this season? Seven wins?

* Is Auburn a legitimate contender for playoff qualification?

The Greatest Pod in The South is presented by Cathead Distillery, makers of popular vodkas, Bristow Gin and Hoodoo Chicory Liqueur. Check them out at www.catheaddistillery.com or on Twitter at @CATHEADVodka.