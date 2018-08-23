Neal McCready (RebelGrove.com) and Jay G. Tate (AuburnSports.com) are joined by Associated Press reporter David Brandt during a show taped on location at Cathead Distillery in Jackson, Miss.

Topics:

* Why has Neal gone radio silent on Twitter?

* What did Urban Meyer really know about his wife-beating assistant coach?

* Did Ole Miss cheat to get Laquon Treadwell and Laremy Tunsil?

* Did Auburn cheat to get Cam Newton?

* What is MSU's ceiling and floor this season?

* Auburn is ranked No. 9 — fair?

* Aren't you tired of the Pac-12 crying about legitimacy?

* Why didn't Neal attend his junior and senior proms?

* David played the euphonium in high school, which Jay and Neal thought was a fake instrument. Neal and Jay counter with talk of their clarinet days.

* What makes "Africa" a great pop song?

