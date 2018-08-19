Neal McCready (RebelGrove.com) and Jay G. Tate (AuburnSports.com) reconvene for a solid hour of discussion.

Topics:

* Jay considers ethical ramifications of his bait-and-switch at the Steel Panther concert.

* Neal and Jay make predictions regarding Urban Meyer's future.

* Neal and Jay make predictions regarding DJ Durkin's future.

* Neal wonders why any male sends to a woman unsolicited dick pics — and Jay wonders if he'd have actually done it had the technology been available in 1990.

* Neal and Jay take questions from the Twitter including their least favorite national reporters and their favorite TV shows.

* Jay professes his love and admiration for soccer moms.

The Greatest Pod in The South is presented by Cathead Distillery, makers of popular vodkas, Bristow Gin and Hoodoo Chicory Liqueur. Check them out at www.catheaddistillery.com or on Twitter at @CATHEADVodka.