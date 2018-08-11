Neal McCready (RebelGrove.com) and Jay G. Tate (AuburnSports.com) reconvene for a solid hour of discussion.

Topics:

* Jay's mom is in the hospital, but the news isn't all bad.

* Jimbo Fisher used to bemoan his lack of interview access as an assistant, but now as a head coach he doesn't let his assistants talk. Why?

* Is Tom Herman the Ohio State tipster? Does that matter?

* How do college programs cheat? How does a recruiting "network" actually work?

* Why does someone think putting Chad Morris' mug on a prayer candle is a good idea?

