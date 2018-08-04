Neal McCready (RebelGrove.com) and Jay G. Tate (AuburnSports.com) reconvene for a solid hour of discussion.

Topics:

* Neal did something mildly social and Jay is impressed.

* Jay realizes why he's been getting a little too turnt on the sauce lately.

* Urban Meyer is in trouble, no doubt, but are we 100% certain he completely flubbed this situation? We take a deep dive into this situation.

* Trouble is brewing at LSU.

* Scouring the bottom of the Coaches' Top 25 in search of frauds.

* Understanding the "recruiting machine" and why it matters.

* Jay shares one of his favorite Muschamp stories.

The Greatest Pod in The South is presented by Cathead Distillery, makers of popular vodkas, Bristow Gin and Hoodoo Chicory Liqueur. Check them out at www.catheaddistillery.com or on Twitter at @CATHEADVodka.