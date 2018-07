In this episode of GREATEST POD IN THE SOUTH presented by @CatheadVODKA, Neal and I discuss Orlando and the wondrous collection of soccer moms found there, what's different about covering Fall Camp these days, why Auburn beat writers get along better than most — and why most beats don't really get along per se, the value of reporting on secondary violations, how popular Malzahn and Matt Luke are among their respective constituencies.

