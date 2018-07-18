Neal McCready (RebelGrove.com) and Jay G. Tate (AuburnSports.com) once again welcome special guest Gabe DeArmond (PowerMizzou.com)for a show that once again winds well past the one-hour mark. The boys discuss how Atlanta is working as SEC Media Days host this year, what Jay enjoyed most about his trip to Gatlinburg, why Gabe and Neal say they "don't like people" and Neal clarifies his stance on Auburn's prayer circles.

