Neal McCready (RebelGrove.com) and Jay G. Tate (AuburnSports.com) welcome special guest Gabe DeArmond (PowerMizzou.com) for a show that winds well past the one-hour mark. Why? Much to discuss: Which football programs are true "blue bloods," a quick synopsis of Jay's drunken journey to Mexico, which sideline reporter is an "Ole Miss 6," why Neal is a goob for eating at restaurants by himself, the definition of "deodorant strokes" and what makes Gatlinburg, Tenn., such a special place. It's more than just fudge and rednecks, you know.

Also, the boys determine who consumes alcohol most frequently. The correct answer may surprise you.

The Greatest Pod in The South is presented by Cathead Distillery, makers of popular vodkas, Bristow Gin and Hoodoo Chicory Liqueur. Check them out at www.catheaddistillery.com or on Twitter at @CATHEADVodka.