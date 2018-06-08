Neal McCready (RebelGrove.com) and Jay G. Tate (AuburnSports.com) spend an hour discussing sports from a slightly different angle. Since Auburn has been drama-laden of late, they focus on the reasons behind Bruce Pearl's recently extended contract, why Jay Jacobs ended up at Florida, why Auburn just purged several top assistants in the athletic department and if Auburn fans should be worried about Mississippi State poaching Butch Thompson.

Also, Jay discusses hitting another weight-loss milestone while Neal reveals the best way to exercise for the purpose of losing weight.

The Greatest Pod in The South is presented by Cathead Distillery, makers of popular vodkas, Bristow Gin and Hoodoo Chicory Liqueur. Check them out at www.catheaddistillery.com or on Twitter at @CATHEADVodka.