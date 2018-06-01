Neal McCready (RebelGrove.com) and Jay G. Tate (AuburnSports.com) spend 55 minutes reviewing the significant legislation considered by the SEC at its annual meetings, which includes clarification on graduate transfers and bans on players who are found guilty of (or plea to) felonies and/or "serious misconduct." Jay discusses his experiences of speaking candidly with several SEC coaches this week and why he's rooting for "a nice guy" to win big in college football. Neal and Jay also discuss the thorniness of maintaining relationships with newsmakers — but never getting so close that you can't tell a story that needs to be told.

The Greatest Pod in The South is presented by Cathead Distillery, makers of popular vodkas, Bristow Gin and Hoodoo Chicory Liqueur. Check them out at www.catheaddistillery.com or on Twitter at @CATHEADVodka.