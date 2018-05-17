Neal McCready (RebelGrove.com) and Jay G. Tate (AuburnSports.com) spend a solid hour discussing Nick Saban's hilarious grievance with UCF's fake national title, how Robinson Cano's suspension may change how MLB teams structure long-term deal, why Kentucky basketball fans are the worst, why Tennessee and Nebraska have a lot in common and the one redeemable thing about coach Scott Frost.

