Neal McCready (RebelGrove.com) and Jay G. Tate (AuburnSports.com) sit down to discuss a variety of topics including:

• The Oxford Eagle is unconcerned about the rash of car break-ins in Neal's community.

• Neal still uses checks. Seriously.

• Neal's son fainted in church — and it wasn't the least bit satisfying. (He's OK now.)

• The OKC Thunder have been eliminated from the NBA playoffs. Neal is sullen because Russ Westbrook fell into Lillard's trap.

• The NHL playoffs are nutty — all top teams were eliminated in the first round.

• What's the deal with the NCAA rejecting the Va Tech OL's plea for a family-health waiver? The answer might surprise you.

• Jay's dad bounced. And now Jay is really bummed out.

• Jay survived The 20-Person House last week.

• Neal wore "lilac" pants and they actually made Twitter. Is that OK? Probably not.

• Jay's wife is pressuring him to go on a European trip next summer. Is there a way out?

• The Alabama governor can't talk.

• Neal thinks he understands why Jay doesn't care much for the NFL.

• Talking to a therapist doesn't make you less of a person. If you need help, seek it.

The Greatest Pod in The South is presented today jointly by Clark Ford and Larry Clark Chevrolet in Amory, Miss. If you're in the market for a Ford, give Corey Clark a call at (662) 257-1900. If you're in the market for a Chevy, give Barrett Clark a call at (662) 256-9606. Give them an opportunity to give you a quote on a new or used vehicle. They'll get back with you quickly and give you a bottom-line price that requires no anxiety or consternation. No games; just real talk.

ALSO CHECK OUT ...

* PINNACLE TRUST: www.pinntrust.com

* JOHN EDWARDS of REGENCY TRAVEL: 901-494-3378 or jedwards@regencytravel.net or www.regencytravel.net