The 3-star prospect joined the class April 10, making him the third commitment in the 2019 class. Auburn's class has developed over that time, especially at the interior line position.

"I appreciate Auburn for giving me this opportunity, but it's just time to focus on another school," Clark said.

Clark originally joined the class to play center, but there are others on Auburn's 2019 board who can fill that role. The Tigers landed a commitment from Callaway (Ga.) guard Keiondre Jones earlier this cycle, though he has the ability to move into center.



Auburn is also in hot pursuit of 4-star Plant (Fla.) guard William Putnam and 5-star Oxford (Ala.) guard Clay Webb. Both of those prospects have the ability to play center, and the Tigers continue to feel optimistic about their chances with each.

As for Clark, he will go back to the recruiting drawing board. He has stayed in contact with previous coaching staffs such as Boston College who were the front-runners prior to the Auburn offer and commitment.