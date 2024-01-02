Auburn wide receivers coach Marcus Davis landed quite the class in 2024. Sure, the Tigers are still working to flip Ryan Williams from Alabama, but Davis knows that in the SEC, it's about being in front of the competition. He's not only going after plenty of talent in the 2025 class, but also looking ahead to the 2026 class. Davis got an early boost Monday, when Rivals100 wideout Denairius Gray announced his commitment to the Tigers. "Coach Marcus (Davis) was a huge factor in my commitment," Gray said. "I wanted to lock in with a school early."

Denairius Gray is the first ranked prospect to commit to Auburn in the 2026 class. (Rivals.com)

And lock in early he did, as Gray committed on the first day of 2024, two years before his class signs. "Me and my parents sat down and that's really want it came to," Gray said. "Auburn feels like home. I love the atmosphere and I had a great experience every time I went up there." Gray's been to Auburn several times, making the trip from his hometown of Hollywood, Fla., where he plays for Chaminade Madonna High School. What's his message to the Auburn fans? "I’m ready to be a part of the family and they're going to get the best of me," Gray said. Gray is rated as a four-star athlete and the No. 90 player in the nation.