Gray gives Tigers' future bright boost
Auburn wide receivers coach Marcus Davis landed quite the class in 2024.
Sure, the Tigers are still working to flip Ryan Williams from Alabama, but Davis knows that in the SEC, it's about being in front of the competition. He's not only going after plenty of talent in the 2025 class, but also looking ahead to the 2026 class.
Davis got an early boost Monday, when Rivals100 wideout Denairius Gray announced his commitment to the Tigers.
"Coach Marcus (Davis) was a huge factor in my commitment," Gray said. "I wanted to lock in with a school early."
And lock in early he did, as Gray committed on the first day of 2024, two years before his class signs.
"Me and my parents sat down and that's really want it came to," Gray said. "Auburn feels like home. I love the atmosphere and I had a great experience every time I went up there."
Gray's been to Auburn several times, making the trip from his hometown of Hollywood, Fla., where he plays for Chaminade Madonna High School. What's his message to the Auburn fans?
"I’m ready to be a part of the family and they're going to get the best of me," Gray said.
Gray is rated as a four-star athlete and the No. 90 player in the nation.
PUT IN PERSPECTIVE
Auburn now has two commitments in the 2026 class, which is ranked ninth in the nation. For how the rankings are determined, the complete Rivals rankings formula can be found here.
The Tigers are one of five programs nationwide with multiple commits, joining USC (4), Florida State (3), Miami (3) and Arkansas (2). It puts the program on pace to be ahead of its 2025 class, which at this point last year, didn't have a commit.
Malik Autry was the first to pop in the 2025 class, and it wasn't until August that the Tigers got a second commit. Auburn is already getting in early with plenty of 2026 prospects, hosting several of the top recruits like Gray this past fall.
Gray could be the first of several elite prospects that might end up in the Tigers' 2026 class. Others to keep an eye on moving forward include defensive ends Keenan Britt, Bryce Perry-Wright and Tyler Atkinson, linebacker Anthony Jones and athlete Zelus Hicks.