"I feel like it went pretty good," Grady said. "Got to talk to the coaching staff more, get more comfortable around them."

Since the start of the new year, Grady's been to Auburn twice, with his latest trip this weekend.

Grady had a top four of Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and Florida State before committing to the Crimson Tide in November 2023. Then Nick Saban retired in January and a week later Grady backed off his pledge.

There have been a lot of twists and turns for Zion Grady since he started his recruiting journey.

Grady arrived in town Friday evening and left Saturday afternoon, following an extensive visit where he met with coaches, sat in team meetings and watched practice. He got a chance to continue building his bond with Josh Aldridge, who's serving as his primary recruiter.

"I feel like he’s a pretty good guy," Grady said. "I feel like he’s very involved with the players and my position."

Another person involved in Grady's recruitment is one of his friends — Auburn commit Malik Autry.

"He’s just trying to get me down, get me to play at Auburn with him," Grady said. "I like it, but we got to see how it plays out."

Right now, Auburn is in the mix to get an official visit, along with Miami, Florida State, Georgia and Tennessee.

"We’re trying to find a date out right now," Grady said.

Once Grady takes his official visits, he's considering making a decision around August. The No. 49 player in the country is set to play his final season with Enterprise after transferring from Charles Henderson.

He joins a defense with a couple other Auburn targets: linebacker Eric Winters and defensive back Andrew Purcell.