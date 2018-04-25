Jack Driscoll will finish his college career at Auburn.



The former UMass offensive tackle, who graduates on May 10, will transfer to Auburn with two years of eligibility.

“I have decided to pursue an MBA and play football at Auburn University in the fall,” Driscoll wrote on his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Driscoll chose Auburn over USC and UCLA. He visited each of the three schools before announcing his decision on Wednesday.

Driscoll’s visit to Auburn was April 20-22.

“My parents went with me and it was awesome,” Driscoll said. “I love the guys on the team. I love the coaches. The school is incredible. It was a really good time.”

Driscoll’s host on the visit was starting quarterback Jarrett Stidham. Driscoll also met and spent time with Auburn coach Gus Malzahn, offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey and offensive line coach J.B. Grimes.

“I spent a lot of time with all three of the coaches,” Driscoll said. “They made me feel welcomed and needed, and having Jarrett as my host was really cool.”

Driscoll will move to Auburn after graduating from UMass in May.

“I want to get on campus before the first team meeting on May 17,” Driscoll said.

As a redshirt sophomore in 2017, Driscoll started all 12 games at right tackle. He played left guard and left tackle as a freshman in 2016.