AuburnSports - Grad transfer making push on OL

“Right now they have him rotating in at guard and center,” said Hamm, a fourth-year junior. “He just comes to work. He has a lot of experience from previously playing at another school. Just from day one he came in ready to work and willing to learn. The chemistry will come. He has that chip on his shoulder too. He feels like he has something to prove. That’s what I like about him.”

That says a lot considering Council just arrived in Auburn a few months ago as a graduate transfer from Akron.

AUBURN | When asked about early standouts during the first week of preseason practice, the first name mentioned by Brodarious Hamm was Brandon Council.

The Tigers, looking to replace four of five starters on the offensive line, brought in six newcomers during the offseason including Council, two junior college transfers and three high school standouts.

Council’s versatility gives him an opportunity to compete for a starting position at a couple of positions along with having the potential to be a top backup. He’s also a junior with two years of eligibility remaining.

“You can tell Brandon is an experienced guy. That’s probably the best way to put it,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “He is very versatile. He played some center this week, and I think he can play all five positions. His experience and his versatility, I think, will be very good for us this year.”

Hamm, who is projected to win a starting job at right tackle or right guard, also mentioned Austin Troxell, Tashawn Manning and Alec Jackson as standouts on the offensive line.

It’s still early, however, with Auburn holding just two practices in full pads and still one month before the season opener against Kentucky Sept. 26.

“I think they’ve had a solid first week. They had to put in a whole lot, OK, so that’s always good,” said Malzahn after Saturday’s first scrimmage. “They’re getting used to working together. Coach (Jack) Bicknell, he’s got them in two groups. We’ve not made any decisions yet on for sure this or that. We’re letting the guys compete.

“There’s nothing like these scrimmages. From a coach’s standpoint, you can evaluate more in a scrimmage than you can in two or really even the first four practices, as far as what a guy can do, what he can’t do, how he can handle this, how he can handle that. So really good information for us. We’ve got two deep of guys who are battling for those starting positions. So I think that’s a positive. We’ll see what happens moving forward.”

The Tigers will practice Wednesday and Thursday, take off Friday and hold their second scrimmage of fall drills Saturday morning at Jordan-Hare Stadium.