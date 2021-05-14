 AuburnSports - Grad-transfer defensive back commits to Auburn
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-14 10:47:30 -0500') }} football Edit

Grad-transfer defensive back commits to Auburn

Jeffrey Lee • AuburnSports
Senior Editor
@JLeeAURivals

Auburn has added another commitment from the transfer portal.

Southeast Missouri State defensive back Bydarrius Knighten, one of the top available defensive back transfers, will finish his college career at Auburn

“I’m in,” Knighten said. “I’m going to Auburn. It’s a big chance for me to play in the SEC and get to the next level.”

Knighten, a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility, chose Auburn over offers from Mississippi State, Oregon State, Purdue, Louisville, Kansas State, Utah and Washington State, among others.

Bydarrius Knighten will report to Auburn in the summer with one year of eligibility.
Bydarrius Knighten will report to Auburn in the summer with one year of eligibility. (Twitter)

Cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge was a big factor in Knighten’s decision.

“I talked to him through the whole process,” Knighten said. “He hit me up all the time. He’s a real down-to-earth guy. He got to know me as a person and not just a player. I really like him. Coach Etheridge is a big reason why I chose Auburn.”

So is defensive coordinator Derek Mason.

“I have a guy who worked with Coach Mason at Vanderbilt and he was giving me some inside tips,” Knighten said. “He said Coach Mason is a great guy. He knows what he’s talking about and will develop me as a player.”

In 46 games at Southeast Missouri State, Knighten had 262 tackles, four tackles-for-loss, six interceptions and 23 pass breakups. He was named to All-America teams and was a 2020 Preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference selection.

Knighten, who is 6-feet tall and 200 pounds, is a natural fit at safety with versatility to play the nickel.

“Auburn sees me as a mix between a field safety and a nickel,” Knighten said. The way they use their field safety, they have to play in the nickel spot, too. So I would go down and cover the slot, be on the post and also in the box a little bit.”

Knighten will report to Auburn in the summer.

“I’m ready to get to work,” Knighten said. “I’ll be there either late May or early June.”

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Bbm90aGVyIGh1Z2UgcG9ydGFsIHBpY2t1cCBmb3IgQXVidXJuLi4u IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby95cFlPc3VFRVNoIj5odHRwczovL3Qu Y28veXBZT3N1RUVTaDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKZWZmcmV5IExlZSAoQEpM ZWVBVVJpdmFscykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KTGVl QVVSaXZhbHMvc3RhdHVzLzEzOTMyMzE0Njk0MzU0MDgzODQ/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDE0LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2F1YnVybi5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvZ3JhZC10cmFuc2Zlci1kZWZlbnNpdmUtYmFjay1jb21taXRzLXRv LWF1YnVybiIKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRv Y3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50 LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9 IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBv ZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAg ICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsK ICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgp Owo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9z Yi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9 aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZhdWJ1cm4ucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZncmFk LXRyYW5zZmVyLWRlZmVuc2l2ZS1iYWNrLWNvbW1pdHMtdG8tYXVidXJuJmM1 PTIwMjI3MzMwNzQmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2Ny aXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK