AuburnSports - Grad-transfer defensive back commits to Auburn

Knighten, a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility, chose Auburn over offers from Mississippi State, Oregon State, Purdue, Louisville, Kansas State, Utah and Washington State, among others.

“I’m in,” Knighten said. “I’m going to Auburn. It’s a big chance for me to play in the SEC and get to the next level.”

Cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge was a big factor in Knighten’s decision.

“I talked to him through the whole process,” Knighten said. “He hit me up all the time. He’s a real down-to-earth guy. He got to know me as a person and not just a player. I really like him. Coach Etheridge is a big reason why I chose Auburn.”

So is defensive coordinator Derek Mason.

“I have a guy who worked with Coach Mason at Vanderbilt and he was giving me some inside tips,” Knighten said. “He said Coach Mason is a great guy. He knows what he’s talking about and will develop me as a player.”

In 46 games at Southeast Missouri State, Knighten had 262 tackles, four tackles-for-loss, six interceptions and 23 pass breakups. He was named to All-America teams and was a 2020 Preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference selection.

Knighten, who is 6-feet tall and 200 pounds, is a natural fit at safety with versatility to play the nickel.

“Auburn sees me as a mix between a field safety and a nickel,” Knighten said. The way they use their field safety, they have to play in the nickel spot, too. So I would go down and cover the slot, be on the post and also in the box a little bit.”

Knighten will report to Auburn in the summer.

“I’m ready to get to work,” Knighten said. “I’ll be there either late May or early June.”