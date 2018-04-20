Jay G. and Neal McCready (publisher of RebelGrove.com) spend an hour discussing how reporters work behind the scenes with coaches, which sometimes creates illusions that confuse readers who don't understand the coach-reporter dynamic. They also touch on Jay's recent weight-loss push, why The Athletic may not have universal appeal throughout the sports universe and why classically trained reporters sometimes struggle to manage message boards. The show is presented by Cathead Distillery, makers of popular vodkas, gin and Hoodoo Chicory Liqueur. Check them out at www.catheaddistillery.com or on Twitter at @CATHEADVodka.