Neal and Jay G. interview Phillip Ladner, the top distiller at Cathead. Phillip explains his winding professional journey from Mississippi to New Zealand to the Napa Valley and back to Mississippi. He also explains the dangers of tasting 60 barrels of whiskey, why making wine is a lot like making spirits and how the wildly popular Hoodoo Chicory Liqueur largely is a function of serendipity.

ALSO DISCUSSED: Why Jay feels stalked in his own how by a robot, why college players will be "testing the NBA waters" more often and Neal's plan to make a million dollars on the Philadelphia 76ers. The show is presented by Cathead Distillery — makers of Cathead Vodka, Bristow Gin and the aforementioned Hoodoo Chicory Liqueur.

