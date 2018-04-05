AuburnSports.com publisher Jay G. Tate and RebelGrove.com (Ole Miss) publisher Neal McCready convene to discuss an under-represented form of hoarding, the difficulties of getting started as an SEC beat writer circa 1998, the SEC's top coaches from a marketing perspective, why Peyton Manning foiled FOX Sports in a big way and why Jay maintains that Auburn never did anything wrong with respect to Cam Newton's recruitment.

