Neal McCready (RebelGrove.com) and Jay G. Tate (AuburnSports.com) spend an hour discussing their grievances with the world in general. Neal? He's tired of people being dangerous on the highway and rude in the lift. Jay? He thinks the White House Correspondents Dinner Revue wasn't the prince he was promised nor is he happy with the way Beer Bros have become Bourbon Bros. They also offer scorching hot takes about LeBron James' greatness and why he's actually better than both Michael Jordan and Michael Jackson. The show is presented by Cathead Distillery, makers of popular vodkas, gin and Hoodoo Chicory Liqueur. Check them out at www.catheaddistillery.com or on Twitter at @CATHEADVodka.