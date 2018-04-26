Jay G. Tate and Neal McCready of RebelGrove.com fame spend an hour discussing Condoleeza Rice's naive ideas about how to re-shape college basketball, why arguing to preserve amateurism in college athletics is a fool's game, why Russell Westbrook is covered much differently than Michael Jordan despite also being an excellent player and what happens next now that social media has become a troll's paradise.

