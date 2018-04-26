Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-26 14:08:38 -0500') }} football Edit

GPITS: Episode 10

Jay G. Tate • AuburnSports.com
@JayGTate
Publisher
Living the dream in Montgomery, Ala.

Jay G. Tate and Neal McCready of RebelGrove.com fame spend an hour discussing Condoleeza Rice's naive ideas about how to re-shape college basketball, why arguing to preserve amateurism in college athletics is a fool's game, why Russell Westbrook is covered much differently than Michael Jordan despite also being an excellent player and what happens next now that social media has become a troll's paradise.

The show is presented by Cathead Distillery, makers of popular vodkas, gin and Hoodoo Chicory Liqueur. Check them out at www.catheaddistillery.com or on Twitter at @CATHEADVodka.

The show also is available via iTunes.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}