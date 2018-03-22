Ticker
football

GPITS, Ep. 5

Jay G. Tate • AuburnSports.com
@JayGTate
Publisher
Living the dream in Montgomery, Ala.

In the latest episode of The Greatest Pod in The South, AuburnSports.com publisher Jay G. Tate and RebelGrove.com publisher Neal McCready discuss various, sundry topics:

• Why Jay traveled to Indiana to buy a ... Toyota Camry?

• Is Danjel Purifoy's 44-game suspension the longest punishment ever to be served?

• Butch Jones is now Nick Saban's intern? Why emasculate yourself in that way?

• How long before autonomous cars become omnipresent? A while, we hope.

• More.

Thank you for listening and for considering delicious beverages from Cathead Distillery for your next libatious* outing.

* Yes, that should be a word.

