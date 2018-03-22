In the latest episode of The Greatest Pod in The South, AuburnSports.com publisher Jay G. Tate and RebelGrove.com publisher Neal McCready discuss various, sundry topics:

• Why Jay traveled to Indiana to buy a ... Toyota Camry?

• Is Danjel Purifoy's 44-game suspension the longest punishment ever to be served?

• Butch Jones is now Nick Saban's intern? Why emasculate yourself in that way?

• How long before autonomous cars become omnipresent? A while, we hope.

• More.

Thank you for listening and for considering delicious beverages from Cathead Distillery for your next libatious* outing.

* Yes, that should be a word.