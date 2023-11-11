“It’ll be amazing,” said linebacker Elijah McAllister, who played in just one bowl game in five years at Vanderbilt, a 45-38 loss to Baylor in the 2018 Texas Bowl. “It’s something I take pride in playing as many games as I can and finishing my college career playing in a bowl game and hopefully getting a win.

AUBURN | Auburn doesn’t know where or when, but it knows it’s going bowling sometime in December or even on New Years Day.

“It will be important for myself, personally, because I’m just ecstatic to be able to experience it. For the majority of the program, it just means a ton.”

The bowl bid will continue a streak for AU first-year coach Hugh Freeze. He’s led Arkansas State, Ole Miss, Liberty and now Auburn to bowl games in his first season at the helm.

"I think it’s huge,” said Freeze. “Truthfully this is a bit selfish to say probably, but the staff and I, everywhere we’ve been we’ve been able to do that in year one. I would like to keep that streak alive, and we have.

“More importantly for our seniors, for them to get to experience going out and experiencing the bowl and representing Auburn. Then for the extra practices for our young kids. I thought it was huge. It was an important step in us rebuilding.”

Auburn, 6-4 overall and 4-3 in the SEC, can earn a seventh win at home against New Mexico State next Saturday. That would mean the Tigers would go into the Iron Bowl on a four-game winning streak against No. 8 Alabama. And that seventh or even eighth win combined with the support Auburn always brings to bowl games, would likely mean a quality destination.

“That's big. We're on the come-up,” said offensive tackle Izavion Miller. “We're rebuilding right now. It's big to get a bowl win, just early in the first year for Coach Freeze.”

Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium next Saturday is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network.