Last season, Auburn twice took away an SEC championship directly. If Tennessee had won on the the last day of the regular season, it would have tied LSU for the regular-season title. Instead, unranked Auburn upset the No. 5 Vols in Auburn Arena. A week and a half later, the hottest team in the country blasted Tennessee in a building 75 percent filled with Volunteer orange, winning the SEC Tournament crown in Nashville.

In the 2018 SEC opener, an Auburn squad projected to go 4-14 in the conference won by 10 in Knoxville. If UT had come away with a win, it wouldn't have had to share an SEC regular-season crown with Auburn.

Auburn has won three straight games over Tennessee — and each of them have cost the Vols an SEC title in some way.

Tennessee (15-11, 7-6 SEC) should be motivated for all those reasons come Saturday in Auburn Arena. But this is nowhere near those same teams from the past two seasons.

Gone to the NBA are the likes of All-SEC wing Admiral Schofield and back-to-back SEC Player of the Year Grant Williams, one of the top big men in the nation last year.

The biggest name Auburn fans will recognize off this team is that of guard Jordan Bowden. Tennessee also had Lamonte Turner back at guard, but he had season-ending surgery early in the year.

"You know, Tennessee, they'll put six or seven really quality guys out there on the floor," Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said Friday. "Their challenge is just depth. They just don't have a ton of depth."

A few matchups in particular intrigue Pearl. He'd like to see his frontcourt contain John Fulkerson, who is the most efficient offensive big man in the league — even more so than Auburn's Austin Wiley or Kentucky's Nick Richards.

"When [Fulkerson] touches it, they're scoring like 1.6, 1.7 points per possession," Pearl said. "... He's unorthodox. They're going to try to get Austin Wiley in foul trouble early in the game going to him. He faces it. He can rip it and take it down to the basket. So we're going to have to do an effective job guarding him."

Auburn hopes to have its freshman phenom, Isaac Okoro, back from a pulled hamstring to defend Bowden and former McDonald's All-American, Josiah-Jordan James. Freshman point guard Santiago Vescovi from Uruguay has also been an efficient player stepping in for Turner.

Where Tennessee most makes his living, however, is on defense. The Vols are among the best in the not just the league, but the country in many defensive metrics.

Rick Barnes' group is No. 2 nationally in block percentage, No. 1 in the SEC in scoring defense, No. 2 in the conference in opponent shooting percentage and overall is the most efficient defensive squad in the SEC with a .902 rating.

All of that will be going against an Auburn team that scored just 55 points Wednesday against Georgia, a team ranked in the bottom few of the league in defense.

For perspective, teams have scored 70-plus on Tennessee only six times this season.

"The fact that we struggled so much offensively against a good defensive team in Georgia — versus a great defensive team against Tennessee causes me some concern offensively about what we are going to be able to do," Pearl said.

Okoro practiced two straight days this week and while Auburn is optimistic its second-leading scorer will return Saturday, Pearl is approaching the situation with "an abundance of caution."

Tipoff against the Vols in Auburn Arena is set for 11 a.m. CST. The Tigers opened as 6.5-point favorites.

