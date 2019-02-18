Georgia OT visiting Auburn, has Tigers in top group
Roswell (Ga.) offensive tackle Trey Zimmerman has visited Auburn at least two times since last summer and will make another visit soon.“I’m visiting next weekend,” Zimmerman said. “I’m looking forw...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news