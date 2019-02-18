Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-18 10:41:37 -0600') }} football Edit

Georgia OT visiting Auburn, has Tigers in top group

Ewjlasci7abal9rxouj8
Rivals.com
Jeffrey Lee • AuburnSports.com
@JLeeAURivals
Senior Editor

Roswell (Ga.) offensive tackle Trey Zimmerman has visited Auburn at least two times since last summer and will make another visit soon.“I’m visiting next weekend,” Zimmerman said. “I’m looking forw...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}