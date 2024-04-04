"Just the relationships I’m building with the coaches," Gass said. "Just the environment and the people around, everybody seems like they’re having a good time. That’s something that I want to come to see each and every day. If I can just keep learning more about the program, that’s something I like."

They were defensive coordinator DJ Durkin, edge linebackers coach Josh Aldridge and head coach Hugh Freeze. It's those relationships, among other things, that stick out to the linebacker about Auburn.

Auburn is recruiting Gass at the buck position, which Aldridge oversees. The two had a chance to catch up during Gass' visit to the Plains, talking about football and the recruiting process is going for the four-star.

"Going through a couple of drills that I could be doing, just showing me what to work on hip wise, being explosive when I come up on my routes," Gass said. "Not just having my foot forward, just stance and everything like that."

The demeanor that Aldridge brings to the table is another thing that stands out.

"He just tells me all these guys here are gonna be themselves," Gass said. "That’s the best thing about it. He doesn’t make them like robots, everybody’s gonna have fun and play the game that they love."

Gass is planning to return in the summer around camp season, as the Tigers continue to build their relationship with him. An official visit is something that Gass is looking to set up with Auburn, perhaps in the fall.

Right now, he has official visits set with USC and Kentucky, with one also in the works for Georgia.

"I don’t really have a list (of top schools), but I came back," Gass said. "There’s some schools that you’ll see me, that I probably went to, that I probably won’t be going back. I came back (to Auburn)."