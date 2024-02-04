When DJ Durkin was hired as defensive coordinator at Auburn, Jadon Perlotte knew he had to visit. Durkin had recruited Perlotte while on staff at Texas A&M, and with his background coaching linebackers, it gave him a reason to check out Auburn once more. The Georgia linebacker commit was on campus for several hours Sunday. "Him bringing his knowledge down here is just a big deal for me," Perlotte said. "We went through a lot of film. He knows what he’s talking about. His backers are very versatile and the next level is the league, that’s where I wanna be at."

Jadon Perlotte visited Auburn Sunday. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Joining Perlotte on his visit were several members of his family. It was an important aspect of the visit that lasted several hours. "I brought the whole fam up here this time, I think they really enjoyed it," Perlotte said. "Just for them to see what I see. I’ve loved every time I come up here and just for them to get to experience that, that’s big." Durkin, who has experience coaching linebackers, will serve as defensive coordinator this fall, while Josh Aldridge continues his role as the LB coach. It's something on the front of Perlotte's mind when it comes to Auburn. "Two is always better than one," Perlotte said. "They both have a lot of knowledge and just taking all that in from them is big." How exactly do the Tigers see Perlotte fitting in on defense? "[Durkin] wants me to do a lot of covering, a lot of rushing off the edge, insides, filling gaps, just to be the quarterback of the defense," Perlotte said. Perlotte also spent time speaking with head coach Hugh Freeze. "We had a good conversation," Perlotte said. "Just the main goals, main things where I want to be at and that’s big for me."