“A bunch, a bunch,” said the younger Nix on how many times he’s watched a play that happened six years before he was born.

It was perhaps his father’s, Pat Nix, second-most famous pass when he found Frank Sanders in the left corner of the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown with 36 seconds left in No. 6 Auburn’s 36-33 upset win at No. 1 Florida in 1994.

AUBURN | Bo Nix remembers that moment from 25 years ago just like it was yesterday. Well, the YouTube highlights at least.

A quarter century later, Nix will lead the 7th-ranked Tigers against the 10th-ranked Gators with both teams vying to stay unbeaten.

“I mean, just all the stories I’ve heard from my dad playing there in ’94 and all that good stuff. All the fun stories that you hear and how loud it really is,” said Bo. “Some say it’s the toughest environment to play in, so I’m excited. We’ll be ready to go. It’ll be tough, though.”

It’s the first meeting between the two former rivals at Florida Field since Wes Byrum nailed a 43-yard field goal as time expired to beat No. 4 Florida 20-17 in 2007. The last meeting was a 17-6 Auburn win at Jordan-Hare Stadium in 2011 as the Gators were held to 194 total yards and committed three turnovers.

Nix, who was named the starting quarterback two weeks before the start of the season, is becoming used to all the comparisons to his father. In the opener against Oregon, he threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Seth Williams with nine second left to give the Tigers a 27-21 win.

The pass was in many ways a mirror image of the one his father threw 26 years earlier when he came off the bench on 4th and 15 to throw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Sanders to help spark a 22-14 come-from-behind win over Alabama in the only the second-ever Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare in 1993.

“That comes with the territory, I guess. I knew when I came here that we were going to have games that were similar and flashbacks were going to be brought up,” Nix said. “I think it’s cool. Auburn, when they play at The Swamp, they play pretty well, and that’s for any year they’ve played at The Swamp. We’re just looking forward to playing.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.