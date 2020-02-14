Maybe this weekend's action will see a game end in regulation.

Auburn (22-2, 9-2 SEC) won its third straight overtime game, and fourth out of its last five, Wednesday against Alabama in Auburn Arena. The Tigers are now 11-2 in OT games under Bruce Pearl, the best mark in the SEC since 2014.

But how has that affected their NCAA Tournament prospects?

Here is where Auburn stands in current NCAA Tournament predictions, as well as a look at statistical strengths and shortcomings this season. Check out last week's installment here.