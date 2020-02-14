Gauging Auburn's bracketology, statistical strengths and weaknesses
Maybe this weekend's action will see a game end in regulation.
Auburn (22-2, 9-2 SEC) won its third straight overtime game, and fourth out of its last five, Wednesday against Alabama in Auburn Arena. The Tigers are now 11-2 in OT games under Bruce Pearl, the best mark in the SEC since 2014.
But how has that affected their NCAA Tournament prospects?
Here is where Auburn stands in current NCAA Tournament predictions, as well as a look at statistical strengths and shortcomings this season. Check out last week's installment here.
TOURNAMENT RESUME
NET ranking: No. 13
Quadrant I games (4-2): Win at Mississippi State, vs. Kentucky, at Arkansas, vs. LSU; losses at Alabama, Florida
Remaining Q-I games (2): at Kentucky, at Tennessee
Quadrant II games (8-0): Win vs. NC State, Richmond, Saint Louis, Davidson, South Carolina, Iowa State, Alabama, at Ole Miss
Remaining Q-II games (3): vs. Tennessee, at Missouri, at Georgia
Quadrant III games (6-0): win at South Alabama, win vs. Furman, New Mexico, Colgate, Georgia, Vanderbilt
Remaining Q-III games (2): vs. Ole Miss, vs. Texas A&M
Quadrant IV games (4-0): win vs. CSUN, Lehigh, Lipscomb, Georgia Southern
Remaining Q-IV games: (0)
Strength of record: 25th
Nonconference strength of record: 23rd
OFFENSE
Points per game: 80.2 (8th of 353 in college basketball, 3rd in SEC)
Efficiency rating: 1.074 (17th, 2nd)
Floor percentage (percentage of possessions where points are scored): 51.2% (10th, 4th)
Effective FG percentage: 50.5% (125th, 6th)
2-point FG percentage: 53.5% (31st, 3rd)
3-point FG percentage: 31.2% (282nd, 9th)
Free throw percentage: 67.4% (275th, 13th)
Free throws attempted per play: 31.1% (2nd, 1st)
Assists to turnover ratio: 1.016 (131st, 5th)
Offensive rebound percentage: 34.3% (10th, 2nd)
Extra scoring possessions per game: 3.8 (30th, 1st)
DEFENSE
Scoring defense: 70.6 PPG (193rd, 10th SEC)
Efficiency rating: 0.945 (96th, 5th)
Opponent shooting percentage: 41.1% (75th, 7th)
Opponent 2-point FG percentage: 46.2% (67th, 4th)
Opponent 3-point FG percentage: 32.3% (126th, 11th)
Opponent free throws attempted per play: 22.7% (158th, 5th)
Defensive rebounding percentage: 74.7% (139th, 5th)
Block percentage: 8.7% (15th, 2nd)
Steal percentage: 8.2% (223rd, 12th)
BRACKETOLOGY
ESPN: 3-seed vs. Winthrop
CBS: 3-seed vs. Arkansas Little Rock
NBC: 3-seed vs. Akron
USA TODAY: 3-seed vs. North Texas
SB Nation: 3-seed vs. Hofstra
Bracket Matrix (average of 96 bracket projections): 2.94 average (3-seed)
BASKETBALL POWER INDEX
Offensive rating: 6.8 (19th in college basketball, 2nd SEC)
Defensive rating: 4.8 (51st, 5th)
Projected record: 26-4, 14-4 SEC (T-8th most wins, 1st in SEC)
Chances to advance in NCAA Tournament: 69.1% Round of 32, 33.4% Sweet 16, 13.7% Elite Eight, 5.2% Final Four, 1.9% national championship app., 0.7% win 2019-20 national title
Win probability at Missouri: 68.3%
at Georgia: 75.2%
vs. Tennessee: 76.8%
vs. Ole Miss: 86.3%
at Kentucky: 34.8%
vs. Texas A&M: 95.2%
at Tennessee: 50.0%
-------
NOT A MEMBER?
JOIN AUBURNSPORTS.COM TODAY to enjoy around-the-clock content including stories, analysis, videos, podcasts, call-in shows and The Greatest Message Board In The History of The Internet.