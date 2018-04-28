It was an identical start but a far different ending for No. 19 Auburn.

For a second-straight game, Edouard Julien hit a three-run home run in the first inning, but that was all the offense the Tigers could muster in a 12-3 loss to No. 1 Florida Saturday afternoon at McKethan Stadium.

“Once we opened the door for them, they did not let go of us,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “We got off to a very good, quick start, but then our heads started getting separated from our barrels and then it turned into fly ball and routine. We just didn’t finish well.

“As good as last night was, our team has to understand we still have a ton of work to do.”