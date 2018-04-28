It was an identical start but a far different ending for No. 19 Auburn.
For a second-straight game, Edouard Julien hit a three-run home run in the first inning, but that was all the offense the Tigers could muster in a 12-3 loss to No. 1 Florida Saturday afternoon at McKethan Stadium.
“Once we opened the door for them, they did not let go of us,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “We got off to a very good, quick start, but then our heads started getting separated from our barrels and then it turned into fly ball and routine. We just didn’t finish well.
“As good as last night was, our team has to understand we still have a ton of work to do.”
A first-inning Julien home run powered Auburn to an 11-5 win Friday to even the series after the Gators’ 3-1 win Thursday. With the win Saturday, UF has won all 11 of its three-game series this season.
Auburn falls to 31-14 overall and 10-11 in the SEC while the Gators improve to 36-10 and 16-5.
UF starter Jack Leftwich (4-1) retired 19 of the 22 batters he faced after the Julien home run to earn the win. He allowed three runs on four hits in 6.2 innings with seven strikeouts and one walk.
The game turned in the fourth inning as the Gatos batted around, scoring six runs on five hits, four walks and one error.
Auburn starter Andrew Mitchell (0-1) allowed four runs on four hits and four walks in 3.0 innings. Davis Daniel could only retire one batter in the fourth while surrendering two runs on three hits and two walks.
Calvin Coker allowed five runs on three hits and three walks in 3.2 innings and Welby Malczewski gave up a run on three hits in 1.0 inning.
Auburn pitchers combined to walk nine batters.
Auburn will take the week off for finals and return to action Friday night as Vanderbilt visits Plainsman Park for a three-game series.