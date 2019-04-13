Working with the Orange team, which included starters at every position, the pair combined to complete 18-of-24 passes for 278 yards and four touchdowns in the first half as Orange defeated Blue 28-10 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

AUBURN | Joey Gatewood and Bo Nix both made a strong case to be Auburn’s starting quarterback in Saturday’s A-Day game.

Gatewood started for the Orange team, completing 7 of 10 passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns. He accounted for several big plays including a 28-yard strike to Eli Stove, a 25-yarder to Seth Williams an 11-yard touchdown to Williams and 29-yard touchdown to Williams.

Nix completed 11 of 14 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns. He completed a 36-yard pass to Williams, an 11-yard touchdown to Stove and a 49-yard touchdown to Matthew Hill.

Both Gatewood and Nix saw action with the Blue (2nd-team) offense in the second half going up against third-team players and walk-ons. Neither team scored in the second half but Nix did throw an interception.

Williams was named A-Day offensive MVP with four receptions for 103 yards and two touchdowns. Hill added five catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns. D.J. Williams was the leading rusher with 56 yards on 10 carries.

Derrick Brown was defensive MVP with four tackles and two sacks. Anders Carlson was special teams MVP making a 46-yard field goal.

Malik Willis and Cord Sandberg worked with the Blue (2nd team) during the first half. Willis was 7 of 8 for 63 yards and a 41-yard touchdown to Hill. Sandberg was 4 of 4 for 26 yards.

Linebacker Chandler Wooten was helped off field in second quarter due to an apparent injury to his right lower leg.

Auburn opens the 2019 season Aug. 31 against Oregon at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.