The redshirt freshman has bided his time through two weeks of Auburn's 2019 campaign, waiting on the bench to be called on to enter the game as the Tigers' second-string quarterback.

Joey Gatewood's patience is paying off in more ways than one.

His teammates admittedly wouldn't have faulted him if Gatewood had transferred after losing the starting job to true freshman Bo Nix. In that regard of the waiting game, he's earned their respect.



"A lot of kids would have transferred in his situation. He stuck it out," Auburn right tackle Jack Driscoll said of Gatewood. "He's going to help win a lot of ball games. He helped us win against Oregon, he helped us win tonight. He's a great player, and he's a great leader for staying around when he could have just done the easy thing and left."

His fortitude when he gets his hands on the football is also impressing teammates and coaches.

A week after scoring a critical, second-half touchdown in Auburn's win over Oregon, Gatewood checked in to the Tigers' home contest against Tulane to lead the rushing attack as the fourth quarter winded down.

Gatewood helped chew away the final eight minutes of the game with a 14-play, 55-yard drive that included runs of 11 and 14 yards for the 6-foot-5 QB.

"Joey, he gives us another dynamic of — he's a hard kid to tackle," Driscoll said. "He showed it. There were guys bouncing off of him right and left. It's good that we know that, going forward, that we have two quarterbacks."

"It's good for [Gatewood] to get out there and play," Gus Malzahn said. "And you can see, once he breaks the line of scrimmage, he's a load."

Gatewood's effectiveness in spots through two games, coupled with Kent State's 115th-ranked rushing defense, could lead to another second half with the ball in his hands.

"I was glad [Gatewood] got a chance to play," Malzahn said. "There’s nothing like getting out there playing and you can see he’s an explosive guy. That’s the No. 1 thing and like I said we’ll have a role for him each game. We’ll see how much that is each game, specifically with that, but he presents a different element, there’s no doubt about that."

