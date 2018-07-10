“I think he sees some areas that he can improve that will improve his longevity,” Garner said. “I think he has a very bright future going forward at the next level. I think he’s one of those guys that can play for a real good period of time.”

Even though Russell is coming off a strong junior season, defensive line coach Rodney Garner sees an opportunity for the Carrollton, Ga., native to take a big step forward in his development.

After not recording a tackle-for-loss or sack in 2016, Russell tallied 6.5 tackles-for-loss and 3.0 sacks last fall. If he can improve those numbers again in 2018, Garner believes his draft stock will shoot up.

Garner already views Russell as an NFL-level run defender.

“He’s an unbelievable run stopper. He can hold the point. It’s hard to get movement on him. He can command a double team and he can hold a double team,” he said. “But at the same time, he needs to see if he can add some third-down value to his game. If you have any type of third-down value, your overall value increases.”

Improving his pass rushing ability, however, was just one of the reasons Russell decided to spend one more year at Auburn.

“An education was very important to Dontavius from day one,” Garner said. “I think he enjoys the college game. I think he enjoys playing with his teammates.”

Auburn opens the season against Washington in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium Sept. 1 at 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.