“I think Big Kat is a talented guy. I wish he’d be a little bit more attentive and focused like T.D., which I think would help accelerate his curve too. But I thought both of those guys really embraced it and really worked hard to improve their game and they made strides.”

“I thought both of those kids had a good spring,” Garner said. “I think T.D. is definitely embracing the role. He’s a very focused guy, a lot like Carl (Lawson) in his personality and his attention to detail. And I think Big Kat got better this spring.

But Auburn’s veteran defensive line coach still likes his options at the Buck linebacker position — a lot. It starts with sophomore T.D. Moultry, who backed up Holland last season. Big Kat Bryant also saw a lot of action as a freshman.

Is Moultry ready to step in and be a full-time starter? Garner has no doubts.

“Oh yea. I think he is,” Garner said. “I thought he just continued to get better and better and better. I’m impressed with T.D.”

The goal during preseason practice is for Moultry and Bryant to continue to progress and for Garner to find a third Buck in the playing rotation. He’s hoping one of his signees steps up, or he can always turn to veteran Nick Coe.

“In this league, you need a third Buck,” he said. “Right now, I’d love for a young guy to come on so I don’t have to move Nick.”

Holland was named first-team All-SEC last season after compiling 12.0 tackles-for-loss, 9.0 sacks and 22 quarterback hurries as a junior. Surprisingly, he went un-drafted in April and signed a free agent deal with the Denver Broncos.

“That’s always a disappointment because that’s what the kids want and you know that’s their dreams and their goals,” Garner said. “I wish Jeff would have come back. I shared that with him multiple times. As he was going through the process of vetting it out and trying to figure out what he was going to do, I felt like him having two years of a body of work was going to be more significant than one year. He didn’t have the desirable measurables of some of those guys. I guess he would be what some of them call a tweener.

“They were trying to project where exactly he was going to fit and all that. I felt like two years of a body of work would have checked some boxes that he may have been deficient in. Now I’m just pulling for him to find a way to stick and to make that team. He’s a great young man. We’re going to miss him. We’re going to miss is personality. He was great for my room. He was great for Auburn. Obviously, I wish him nothing but the best.”