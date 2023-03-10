Facing No. 19 Georgia on the road in Athens, Lindsey Garcia's two-out, two-run home run in the fifth inning was the difference maker in Auburn's 6-4 win over the Bulldogs. With the win, Auburn advances to 21-3 overall and is now 1-0 in conference play.

Nelia Peralta lifted her third leadoff home run of the season in the first inning to put Auburn on the board early, 1-0. It gave starting pitcher Shelby Lowe some breathing room, who allowed a total of three hits through the first two innings without a run.

Once in the third inning, Lowe ran into some trouble.

Annabelle Widra relieved Lowe after a rocky start to the third, which didn't get much better under Widra. Georgia scored three runs by the time the final out was recorded, going ahead 3-1.

Auburn fired back its own three-run inning in the fourth, with Bri Ellis smashing her team-leading eighth home run and Aubrie Lisenby knocking in a pair with her RBI double.

The lead was short-lived, as Georgia tied it at four with a solo shot in the bottom half of the inning.

Garcia's two-run homer in the fifth inning put Auburn ahead for good, as it claimed its first SEC win of the season and will have a chance for sweep tomorrow.

Due to inclement weather expected for Sunday, the Tigers and Bulldogs will play a double header beginning at 11 a.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.