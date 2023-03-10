News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-03-10 21:03:33 -0600') }} other sports Edit

Garcia powers Auburn past Georgia

Caleb Jones • AuburnSports
Staff
@CalebJ_Rivals
Originally from Helena, Ala.

Auburn's starting SEC play in the win column.

Facing No. 19 Georgia on the road in Athens, Lindsey Garcia's two-out, two-run home run in the fifth inning was the difference maker in Auburn's 6-4 win over the Bulldogs. With the win, Auburn advances to 21-3 overall and is now 1-0 in conference play.

Maddie Penta (9) celebrates against Georgia.
Maddie Penta (9) celebrates against Georgia. (Auburn Athletics)

Nelia Peralta lifted her third leadoff home run of the season in the first inning to put Auburn on the board early, 1-0. It gave starting pitcher Shelby Lowe some breathing room, who allowed a total of three hits through the first two innings without a run.

Once in the third inning, Lowe ran into some trouble.

Annabelle Widra relieved Lowe after a rocky start to the third, which didn't get much better under Widra. Georgia scored three runs by the time the final out was recorded, going ahead 3-1.

Auburn fired back its own three-run inning in the fourth, with Bri Ellis smashing her team-leading eighth home run and Aubrie Lisenby knocking in a pair with her RBI double.

The lead was short-lived, as Georgia tied it at four with a solo shot in the bottom half of the inning.

Garcia's two-run homer in the fifth inning put Auburn ahead for good, as it claimed its first SEC win of the season and will have a chance for sweep tomorrow.

Due to inclement weather expected for Sunday, the Tigers and Bulldogs will play a double header beginning at 11 a.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}