Auburn's loss at Florida progressed very slowly Saturday. Four turnovers created gave the offense several opportunities to change the game's complexion. Still, the offense accomplished very little overall. This was a game about missed opportunities. And with this piece, we'll examine the moments when Auburn fell flat and moments when Florida shined. Let's go to the tape ...

Florida's second offensive snap of the game wasn't a complicated call at all — it's a quick slant to a slot receiver matched with inside linebacker K.J. Britt. The throw is on target and on time, which ensures a Florida "win" in this scenario. Still, this shouldn't be a touchdown. Safety Daniel Thomas over-pursues and then finds himself unable to regain an angle on the receiver. Then the receiver takes off. Auburn had trouble with this a few times earlier; the Tigers were willing to concede inside leverage with no obvious plan to assist those man defenders. Kevin Steele adjusted by using press and press-bail techniques during subsequent drives, but that never was going to happen here with Britt in coverage. He's not a candidate for bump-and-run coverage against receivers. Regardless, this touchdown put the Gators ahead early and created some home-field momentum.

This one defies strategic explanation. Florida attempted a fake punt from its own 34-yard line while ahead at home during the second quarter of a game in October. The Tigers were hedging their bets, though, and deployed three defenders to protect against a fake. That trio managed to corral the punter without incident. This boondoggle gave Auburn possession at the UF 32. It scored one play later on a pass from Bo Nix to Seth Williams, quieting the Florida Field crowd and stealing some momentum from the Gators.

This wasn't necessarily a MASSIVE play in the traditional sense, but it ruined a good Florida drive and could have yielded the Tigers a touchdown as the first quarter ended. We still can't figure out why Derrick Brown went down without any provocation from Florida's defense. He had a convoy of blockers ahead and behind. The ensuing possession ended with an interception. Still, it's not everyday you see a 300-pound man on the move like this.

This one really hurt Auburn's chances. The Tigers were driving late in the third quarter — picking themselves up from their own 4 and running the ball effectively for the first time. Here they are in field-goal range with plans on getting the six. (Nix missed Seth Williams on an open slant two plays before this.) Nix fails to see that safety working underneath wideout Sal Cannella's route and throws it right to him, dealing a crushing blow to the Tigers' hopes. Auburn desperately needed points here; it was down only four points at this stage.

This play really put it away for Florida — and what an unusual way to fail for Auburn. It's an inside zone run and linebacker K.J. Britt filled the gap and made the hit. This should be a 1-yard gain. Instead, Britt can't get his arms around the tailback and he scoots away. Thomas again takes an unnecessarily acute angle when approaching an open-field runner and can't make the stop. That allows the tailback to continue along the sideline with no defender in position to make a play. Britt is the team's most assured tackler. And he'd had a fine game until this.