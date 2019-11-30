This year's Iron Bowl was insane. Both teams put together their very best work on offense. Defense? Not quite as good. That made for a topsy-turvy game that will be remembered for a long time — mostly by Auburn people who will remember seeing Forlorn Nick Saban once again taste the sting of a loss inside Jordan-Hare Stadium. Here are the best of the best:

So this was the first really big play of the game. Alabama quarterback Mac Jones overthrew his receiver and safety Smoke Monday was in prime position to snatch it. The sophomore then managed to return the ball 29 yards for a touchdown. Auburn certainly came into the game believing it could win this game, but this play right here provided a tangible affirmation of the home team's chances. The crowd was ecstatic. One problem: Alabama wideout Jaylen Waddle returned the ensuing kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown. But anyway ...

This play didn't have a big bearing on the game or anything, but we couldn't resist including UNCLE SAL CANNELLA in this recap. It's a Stop-Go route with a corresponding pump fake from quarterback Bo Nix. Cannella is good for one of these per season. This was his time.

Alabama broke a second-quarter tie with this long touchdown catch. The Tide actually used a similar concept earlier in the game and it yielded a touchdown to Henry Ruggs, though it was called back on a hold. In this case, Auburn nickel back Christian Tutt plays well off wideout Jaylen Waddle in anticipation of a vertical route. Instead, Waddle runs a curl route underneath Tutt and then accelerates away from him — and everyone else as well. This play really quieted things inside Jordan-Hare Stadium, though a last-second field goal from Anders Carlson gave the Tigers some momentum heading into the halftime break.

And now for Auburn's SECOND pick six. This time, linebacker Zakoby McClain snatched a ball off Alabama tailback Najee Harris' arm and took it 102 yards for a touchdown. The whole scene felt like the Kick Six — a defender running free against Alabama who scored and was tackled only by a teammate. Jordan-Hare Stadium never has been louder. This put the Tigers ahead, though the lead once again was conceded during the ensuing drive.

This play illustrates a few important things. Firstly, and this was a storyline all day, the Tigers allocated additional resources toward pressuring Jones here — and didn't really affect him much. He got this throw out on time. Auburn went Cover-0/Bandit in the back and Javaris Davis was a little passive defending this route. He conceded ground to the inside, Jaylen Waddle zipped by and the ball was placed where it needed to be placed. Great effort by Davis to catch up, but that wasn't enough.

This is Wildcat Counter Read. The play-side guard pulls against the grain, which stymies linebacker flow and gives tailback Shaun Shivers a head start on the second-level defenders around the horn. He took full advantage of that advantage. This run will be remembered for a long time because it's a touchdown against Alabama and Shivers knocked Xavier McKinney's helmet about five feet in the air. Shivers has struggled to affect games this season due to a lack of shiftiness, but he has plenty of power, plenty of straight-line acceleration and more valor than any other 5-foot-7 player in college football.

Nix hit Shedrick Jackson for a two-point conversion after this, moving the Tigers ahead by three points.

Alabama needed a 30-yard field goal to equalize late. He didn't get it. The Tide missed another kick into the south end zone — just as it did in 2013 — and that sealed the visitors' fate. You Love To See It.