Virginia wins, 63-62. Auburn finishes the season 30-10. This is a school record for victories in one season. AUBURN BY THE NUMBERS

2FG: 12-of-24 (50%)

3FG: 9-of-31 (29%)

FT: 11-of-14 (79%) Auburn grabbed more rebounds, 33-31. Auburn now is 17-2 this season when winning the rebounding battle. VIRGINIA BY THE NUMBERS

2FG: 18-of-32 (56%)

3FG: 7-of-19 (37%)

FT: 6-of-12 (50%) MY AUBURN PLAYER OF THE GAME

F Anfernee McLemore: 9 points (3-of-4 shooting), 11 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal, 2 clutch FTs late FROM THE VIRGINIA SIDE "These are moments that every basketball player has dreamed of, hitting the game-winning shot or free throws or whatever. Kind of had that feeling in your stomach, like a good nervousness, like, all right, this is my chance." — Virginia guard Kyle Guy, who hit three free throws to win the game "We tried to move them, and they didn't shoot it as well in the second half. For the most part, we handled the ball pretty well. That was, hey, we're taking care of the ball, but I knew it was the transition defense and how much they're getting in the paint and offensive rebounding -- areas you're not going to win if you don't clean those up. And they made the plays down the stretch." — Virginia coach Tony Bennett "I was just so frustrated with myself. I let my frustration get the best of me, and I picked up my fourth foul, just a bonehead play. It almost cost us the game. Luckily, we somehow came out on top, so I get another chance to play Monday. But to put myself on the bench and leave my teammates like that in crunch time is a terrible decision." — Virginia forward Ty Jerome, whose fourth foul prefaced the Tigers' late-game surge FROM THE AUBURN SIDE • The biggest takeaway? Auburn's maiden voyage to the Final Four ended in the most dissatisfying manner possible. We can fuss over the late call against Samir Doughty, but the missed double-dribble call — one that should have gone against Virginia and given Auburn possession with a few seconds remaining — is a serious problem. It mars the game because, well, what Jerome did in the clip found below objectively is against the rules of basketball. There is no debate. He is not allowed to do that.

I'm not sure how that gets missed, but it was missed Saturday night. • The foul on Doughty is an issue with verticality. In an statement supplied to reporters at the Final Four, national coordinator of officials J.D. Collins affirmed referee James Breeding's decision to call a foul. The reasoning: Doughty used a "belly up" technique to get under the shooter and thereby didn't afford the shooter a chance to land inside his vertical plane. • My opinion? By the letter of the law, what Doughty did constituted a foul. Bruce Pearl said after the game that a foul should be a foul during the first minute or the last minute. That's generally not how basketball works, however. Officials generally loathe calling late fouls unless the offense is somewhat egregious. What Doughty did wasn't egregious at all. It's a murky rabbit hole — one that never will yield much in the way of clarity. • Bryce Brown on the final sequence: "We kind of thought we had it sealed. I mean, it just came down to that last possession. It's not where we lost the game ... but it was a significant part where I just didn't agree with the call. Can't say too much about that." • You can't help by be amazed by the symmetry. Remember that game against New Mexico State a few weeks back? The final plays were almost identical — panicky, corner threes as time expired. Auburn defended NMSU's final shot poorly and conceded an open look that didn't fall. Faced with that same situation again, the Tigers didn't defend the corner three well enough. • Anfernee McLemore had a terrific game Saturday. Remember when he played all four games in Nashville and finished with an aggregate total of three rebounds? He finished with 11 rebounds Saturday night — to go along with nine points on 3-of-4 shooting. What's more, he nailed a pair of crucial free throws with 17 seconds remaining against Virginia to extend his team's lead to three points. That was an unexpected moment of accuracy from a guy who was 59 percent at the line coming into the game. He's not known for his high-pressure excellence, but McLemore was up the challenge Saturday.