Georgia wins, 76-64.The Tigers fall to 11-3 overall and 1-1 in league play.AUBURN BY THE NUMBERS2FG: 18-of-41 (44%)3FG: 6-of-28 (21%)FT: 10-of-16 (63%)GEORGIA BY THE NUMBERS2FG: 18-of-38 (47%)3FG: ...