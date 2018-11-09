Auburn wins, 88-66.

Auburn now is 2-0 overall.

AUBURN BY THE NUMBERS

2FG: 17-of-39 (44%)

3FG: 12-of-31 (39%)

FT: 18-of-23 (78%)

Auburn won the rebounding battle, 41-24.

WASHINGTON BY THE NUMBERS

2FG: 19-of-31 (61%)

3FG: 6-of-14 (43%)

FT: 10-of-17 (59%)

MY PLAYER OF THE GAME

G Samir Doughty: 18 points (6-of-8 shooting), 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals

FROM THE AUBURN SIDE

• This was another complete, all-around victory. Pearl finds this surprising because the team didn't play well in its final exhibition against Lincoln Memorial and hadn't been practicing particularly well leading up to the season opener against South Alabama. A switch has been flipped since then. Auburn started quickly Friday, a 14-0 run during the first five minutes seized momentum almost immediately, and it maintained ferocity into the second half. This is a mature team on the floor. It seems to know itself, understand its strengths and its weaknesses.

• This was an important scoring-end performance because Washington sticks with a 2-3 zone. That's a defensive look rarely spotted in the Southeastern Conference, so it's notable that Auburn managed that strategic challenge with aplomb. Zones tend to frustrate up-tempo teams like the Tigers', but the Tigers instead were patient for the most part when organizing themselves to attack the zone. Chuma Okeke was excellent as the "middle man" — operating at the free-throw line, an area zone defenses concede, and attacking Washington from that advantageous point. That's a tough assignment because multiple defenders arrive quickly, so that middle man must make quick, shrewd choices with the ball. Okeke did. He finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds and two assists.

• "Chuma Okeke continues to be super impressive," Pearl said. "He doesn’t force anything. He’s really effective, a smart player, gets his teammates involved."

• Auburn finished with 22 second-chance points Friday. That's important because UW's zone often makes opponents listless on the offensive glass since it's designed to increase passivity. The Tigers went the other way, finishing with 19 (!) offensive rebounds. That's an astounding total against a zone defense and explains how Auburn took 70 shots to Washington's 45. That's a massive disparity.

• Washington had two second-chance points.

• I've been touting Doughty for more than a year because, well, to watch him play is to appreciate him. The thing about Doughty is that he can fill a few different roles. He's an above-average passer, an above-average shooter and an above-average penetrator. What does Auburn need tonight? Doughty can fill that hole. Against Washington, Doughty was the third perimeter shooter to wreck the Huskies' plan to double Bryce Brown and Jared Harper. Once Doughty hit a pair of threes, Washington extended its zone beyond the arc and backed off Harper. That created more room inside for Okeke and second-chance opportunities. Doughty made that happen.

• Harper was terrific against South Alabama, but didn't have his shot working Friday. He was 1-of-9 during the first half, which really stood out because everyone else was scoring at will. This adds to my (healthy) skepticism; Harper always has been a streaky player. To Harper's credit, however, he curtailed his shooting plans after halftime Friday and embraced his role as a distributor. Finding a way to contribute even when his shot doesn't fall is a big deal for Harper. Of note: He tends to struggle against lengthy point guards. That trend continued Friday.

• Harper and Bryce Brown combined to shoot 6-of-22 from the floor Friday — and Auburn still won by 22 points. Doughty arrival and Okeke's emergence make this team exceedingly difficult to defend.

• The good news for Austin Wiley is that he made his season debut after missing time with an injury to his lower leg. The bad news is that Wiley didn't look very good. His feet simply weren't quick enough on the defensive end, which explains why he was whistled for three fouls during his first three minutes on the floor. He showed resilience by playing another 10 minutes and never picked up a fourth foul. There will be some eyebrows raised by this performance considering he's the most highly rated guy on this team, but Wiley is working his way back into shape. "It’s just going to take time to get him acclimated," Pearl said. The head coach's expectations for No. 50 are modest right now; yours should be as well.

• Malik Dunbar had another effective night, finishing with eight points (3-of-5) and four rebounds in 18 minutes. He's still highly energetic, but Dunbar appears to be more under control this time around. Pearl is pleased.

• Auburn resumes play Wednesday at home against Mississippi College. The game tips at 7 p.m. CST and will be available via streaming at WatchESPN.com and on the Auburn Sports Network.