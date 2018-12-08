Auburn wins, 82-72.

Auburn now is 8-1 overall.

AUBURN BY THE NUMBERS

2FG: 16-of-28 (57%)

3FG: 12-of-33 (36%)

FT: 14-of-17 (82%)

Auburn lost the rebounding battle, 37-27. Auburn is 2-1 in games where it's out-rebounded.

DAYTON BY THE NUMBERS

2FG: 16-of-33 (48%)

3FG: 11-of-23 (48%)

FT: 7-of-10 (70%)

MY AUBURN PLAYER OF THE GAME

SG Bryce Brown: 34 points (10-of-18 shooting), 1 rebound, 1 assist

FROM THE DAYTON SIDE

• Dayton coach Anthony Grant: "They're a really good team, the eighth-ranked team in the country, in their building. We know comine out that they would play with a lot of energy and emotion — and that we would have to sustain our effort and our focus. I'm proud of the guys for being able to do that. At the end of the day, we lost to a very good team."

FROM THE AUBURN SIDE

• Too Long; Didn't Read Summary ... Bryce Brown went off for 34 points, the Tigers deflected a ton of passes, coaxed 23 Dayton turnovers and used the steals to create extra, advantageous opportunities

• Auburn's scoring attack is meant to be a symphony; it's not supposed to be a one- or two-man show. With that in mind, Bruce Pearl wasn't happy with his team's performance. Bryce Brown scored 34 points, Jared Harper had 20. Those were terrific individual performances. Nobody else cracked double-digit points, however. The team seemed a bit lethargic, or perhaps a bit selfish, during the second half. The best evidence for that: Auburn attempted just two free throws after halftime Saturday.

• Auburn was at its very best during the first 10 minutes of the game Saturday. The defensive intensity was terrific and Dayton simply couldn't get its offensive moving. The visitors' initial attacking plan was to screen along the perimeter with the goal of creating/finding cutters and drawing fouls. Auburn played the screens more or less normally, but there was extra emphasis on forcing Dayton to receive passes beyond the three-point line. That seemed to disrupt UD's timing and led to a lot of panicky, hasty decisions. Dayton eventually found some semblance of rhythm later in the first half with threes from the top — catch-and-shoot stuff off dribble penetration — but the Tigers were up by 20 points by that stage.

• The funny thing about the threes is that Dayton came into the game averaging six makes per game. They had 11 Saturday. "They couldn't have beaten us from there," Pearl said. "They could have beaten us going to the rim."

• So why wasn't this a blowout? Auburn didn't maintain that defensive intensity into the second half. Rebounding wasn't great even when things were going well during the first half, but the Tigers really lost sight of their rebounding goals during the second half. Dayton finished the game +10 on the boards. And when the defensive intensity tailed off, the Flyers were able to run their usual stuff and they were more successful. The visitors scored 32 points before halftime, 40 points after.

• Assistant coach Steven Pearl was responsible for scouting Dayton.

• Samir Doughty had a sneaky good game: Eight points, 10 rebounds, six assists and four steals. This is more in line with the player I expected after watching him last year on the scout team. He's terrific in transition and his vision is excellent. Doughty gets into trouble trying to make hot-dog passes and low-percentage lunges on defense, with either result in fouls or blown assignments. When he focuses on simply getting the job done rather than fussing over how to get the job done, well, he can be an important contributor.

