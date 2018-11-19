Auburn wins, 88-79.

Auburn now is 4-0 overall.

AUBURN BY THE NUMBERS

2FG: 19-of-31 (61%)

3FG: 11-of-35 (31%)

FT: 17-of-24 (71%)

Xavier won the rebounding battle, 42-35. This is the first time Auburn has been out-rebounded this season.

XAVIER BY THE NUMBERS

2FG: 14-of-34 (41%)

3FG: 10-of-27 (37%)

FT: 21-of-24 (88%)

MY PLAYER OF THE GAME

G Jared Harper: 25 points (9-of-17 shooting), 8 assists, 6 rebounds, 3 steals

FROM THE AUBURN SIDE

• This was an important win insofar as Xavier played its best ball late in the second half and sent the game into overtime. After a wishy-washy first 90 seconds in overtime, the Tigers seized command of the game as the pressure increased. This team tended to fail in similar situations last season, so maybe there's something to Bruce Pearl believing his team is ready for its latest turn on the national stage.



• Several players pieced together excellent games from a statistical standpoint, Jared Harper and his 25 points in particular, but Horace Spencer is the biggest reason Auburn won this game. How does a guy with two points and who was a defensive liability throughout regulation deserve that kind of commendation? Well, the Tigers and Musketeers were fatigued in overtime — and Spencer didn't seem the least bit tired. He played at full speed, he blocked three shots, grabbed three rebounds, became a real problem for Xavier at the most important juncture Monday. He was playing at a different speed. Xavier had no answer.

• Harper was terrific. He finished with 25 points and added eight assists. He was fearless with his set shots from 24 feet, which is common for him, and didn't mind taking pressure-packed shots in overtime. My gripe here is that Harper didn't do enough to control tempo during Xavier's run late in the first half. This Auburn team tends to play too fast at times and it's incumbent upon the point guard to get things throttled down. He did the opposite of that — following his teammates' lead by attempting difficult shots with 20 seconds on the shot clock. In football, people often talk about a quarterback needing to have a clock that goes off when it's time to flee the pocket. Harper needs a clock as well. He needs to sense when his team is getting hasty with its possessions and take steps to correct that problem. Harper's shortcomings to that end didn't cost his team Monday, his outstanding scoring performance played a big role in that, but Auburn must always be preparing for elite opponents. Maintaining proper tempo will be crucial against Duke tomorrow and against top-tier SEC teams like Tennessee, Kentucky and Florida later this season.

• It's important to note that Harper played 43 minutes (of a possible 45) Saturday. That's largely because Bruce Pearl doesn't yet trust J'Von McCormick to handle things for a shift while Harper gets a break. "J'Von has to be more of a factor for us," Pearl said. "He can play a little bit better."

• Bryce Brown actually led the team with 26 points on 8-of-18 shooting. He also added five assists, which ties a career high. I didn't notice him as much as Harper and Chuma Okeke, but Brown played his typical game — shoot a lot from the arc, push tempo in transition and draw contact.

• Weird game for Chuma Okeke. He played with remarkable enthusiasm during the first half, but didn't score much. He was more laissez-faire during the second half and added nine points on 4-of-4 shooting. The world works like that sometimes.

• Austin Wiley clearly has a massive ceiling, but his defense has a long way to go. He struggles to defend guys in phase, I guess you'd say, though he's an excellent shot blocker. He's too handsy — leaning too much and not getting his feet into proper position to avoid an unnecessary body foul. He logged 19 minutes against Xavier before fouling out late in the second half. That has to be considered progress from his miserable performance against Washington (three fouls in his first three minutes) and that's good. He finished with 11 points, three blocks and, incredibly, zero rebounds Monday. He won't be this guy for long.

• It was interesting to see Auburn switching between zone and man during the first half. Bruce Pearl first dabbled with zone last season at Dayton and dedicates some practice time to it for these kinds of situations. Chad Prewett, one of Pearl's trusted lieutenants, is the 'zone czar' and opened Pearl's eyes to the value of switching. The Tigers' ability to switch played a role in their big, first-half run. When the chips are down, of course, Pearl will go with man defense because that part of Auburn's DNA.



• Auburn resumes play Tuesday against Duke. Yes, that Duke. The game tips at 7 p.m. CST and will be televised by ESPN and broadcast via radio on the Auburn Sports Network.